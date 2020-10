Grammy nominated Reggae singer Protoje has hinted at new merchandise in the near future.

In responding to a fan on social media, the singer stated that he is working on the release of Vinyls, CD’s and merch to support his latest album In Search of Lost Time.

The album was released digitally on August 28 and has received tremendous reviews since with the single Like Royalty leading the way.

The song, which features dancehall artiste Popcaan, has been streamed more than 2.4 million times on YouTube, and is Protoje’s fastest streaming song ever.

Protoje also released the visuals for “Still I Wonder”, the 3rd song on the album.