Protoje Teases Exclusive New Music From Chronixx, Lila Iké, Jaz Elise, Govana & Others

Jamaican Reggae music luminary Protoje over the weekend treated fans to a live world premiere of exclusive music from some of his favorite artistes. He made the announcement of the upcoming musical roster on both Instagram and Twitter prior, inviting fans to tune in. The fixings of his playlist was a fusion of released and unreleased music from his colleagues as well as some special guests.

Protoje has a curated playlist dubbed Fresh and Clean currently on Spotify that features several conscious artistes like himself, along with Chronixx, Koffee, Skip Marley as well as new comers Lila Iké, Jaz Elise, Naomi Cowan and Sevana to name a few.

On Sunday evening, May 3rd for his live premiere, he pulled some of the songs from his existing Fresh and Clean playlist and debuted the exclusive singles from the artistes below –

Chronixx – Bogle Dance

Lila Iké – Stars Align

Tessellated – Sweeter (Mamacita)

Protoje – Self Defence

Royal Blu – Pretty Girls

Jimmy October – Dangerous

Jaz Elise – Fresh and clean, remix featuring Govana

During the session, fans took to Twitter to commend the Who Knows icon for his brilliant composition. John Gammage said, “Absolute Don. The world’s lucky to have you” and Doja Back said, “ Da dance ya have vibes,” while Ooof said, “Protoje really doesn’t miss a beat.”

Although many fans tuned in, it wasn’t the turn out others expected, one Twitter user during the live tweeted, “@Protoje live on ig with only 700+ ppl watching is a travesty. Yall tune in #Freshandcleanplaylist.”

Nonetheless, the singer songwriter was more than happy with how things turned out, he Instagrammed his thanks to fans after the session with the caption:

“Last night was such a vibe. Thanks to all the artist who sent me their unreleased work. Everybody who tuned in thanks. Next time again ago bigger and badder. #freshandcleanplaylist check out the Spotify to get the released songs I played last night.”

We can expect to hear more talented creations from this mastermind very soon it appears. Let’s hope his schedule permits, we know his label In.Digg.Nation recently signed a giant record deal with RCA Records and Six Course in mid April.

His protégés and signees, Lila Iké and Sevana were also endorsed and busily releasing new music under the US labels. Iké is set to debut her first EP, The Experience on May 15th and Sevana is expected to release new music later this year around July or August.

Source: Dancehallmag