Protoje announces new album details

Reggae Singer Protoje has unveiled the tracklist and title for his forthcoming studio album.

The project is entitled “In Search Of Lost Time”.

The album, Protoje’s fifth project, is due for release on Friday, August 28 and will consist of collaborations with the likes Popcaan, Koffee, fellow In.Digg.Nation songstress Lila Iké and American rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Protoje  formed the group In.Digg.Nation, which manages Lila Iké and Sevana.

The collective  recently inked a deal with RCA Records and Six Course, which would see project releases from the camp.

 

