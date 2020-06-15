Protest over police shooting in St Mary

Residents of Stewart Town in St Mary have blocked a section of the North Coast Highway through that town, in protest over the police shooting of a man earlier today.

The dead man has not been identified and there is very little detail about the incident.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the shooting saying it was during a confrontation with the police in Stewart Town, St. Mary on Monday, June 15.

They said a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine was seized during the confrontation.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).