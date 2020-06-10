Protest in Tivoli

Residents of West Kingston this morning staged a protest against what they say were incidents of police brutality in Tivoli Gardens, Sunday night.

Police confronted gunmen in sections of West Kingston, Sunday night, with extensive periods of gunfire. A market nearby was burnt down.

Some residents say there were several incidents in which people were abused.

The residents briefly blocked a section of Bustamante Boulevard.

MP Desmond McKenzie visited the scene of protest and got the people to clear the roads.  ACP McGregor and a team of police officers were also on the scene observing.

