Prospective Homebuyers Urged to Contact Real Estate Board

Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Board (REB)/Commission of Strata Corporations (CSC), Sandra Garrick, is urging prospective homebuyers to contact the agency before entering any contractual arrangements.

“When you are purchasing units, prior to getting involved in the transaction, contact the Real Estate Board to ensure that the developers are registered, so that your investment can be protected,” she advised.

She said that while the REB is pleased with the number of developments taking place on the island and that communities are being built, it is important that the persons undertaking these projects are registered developers.

Ms. Garrick was speaking during a tour of real estate developments in St. Catherine, recently.

For his part, Chairman of the REB, Andrew James, said that the entity is playing its role in driving construction, by giving the necessary support to developers, while ensuring that buyers are protected.

He said that the REB is pushing for greater focus by developers on long-term needs when planning residential projects.

“We are encouraging harvesting of rainwater, we are encouraging [solar energy], because we know the issues that will come, and as such, we have to encourage the developers to put these things in place,” Mr. James said.

The mandate of the REB is to put in place systems that promote acceptable standards of professional and ethical conduct in the business of real estate and land development to protect the mutual interests of all persons involved in such dealings.