Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Man Charged in Clarendon Massacre

Rushane Barnett, the man accused of killing a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon last week, may face the death penalty, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The notice was served on Barnett when he appeared in front of Justice Leighton Pusey in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He has yet to obtain legal counsel.

Five counts of murder have been brought against Barnett, who is from Wilson Run in Trelawny, and Papine in St. Andrew.

On Tuesday, June 21, the bodies of 31-year-old Kimesha Wright, a practical nursing student; 15-year-old Kimanda Smith; 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith, five-year-old Rafaella Smith, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry, all of New Road, Cocoa Piece, Chapelton district in Clarendon, were found inside their home with chop wounds and throats slashed.

Barnett is said to have fled to Wilson Run in Trelawny, where he was captured.

He was charged based on a caution statement he provided to the police.