Pros win Inaugural Rose Cup

The pros and the amateurs began the second and final day of the Inaugural Rose Cup sponsored by Mayberry Investments, on five a-piece, with twelve more points on the line.

The pros took the earl lead at 7 to 3 at the half way mark. They scored their first of 9 points when Jonathan Newnham won his match-up against John Dunbar by 8 with 6 holes to go. Al Robinson who was the first golfer to tee off at 8:00 am gave them their second point when he got the better of former JGA president Wayne Chai Chong on the 18th hole – 1-up. That was the first of only four match-ups to go all the way to the 18th hole. The final point for the pros was delivered by Sean Green who battled William Knibbs all the way to the 18th hole. That matchup ended at 1- up for Green. This after Knibbs was 2 up at the half way mark.

Pros Raymond Brown (7 with 6 holes to go) over Jack Stein, Wesley Brown (5 and 4) over Sean Morris were other notable performances for the pros.

Non playing pro captain Sebert Walker Sr. was pleased, “we started off a little slow on the first day with the Four Balls, we were even after 36 holes. We thought we should have been ahead by probably one or two points, we were even. The guys, we talked last night and they thought that something was wrong with that. We should dominate and make a statement to these amateurs that we are who we are. They came out today with a more purposeful effort and I had it 7 to 5 but we won 9 to 3 which is just overwhelming.”

He credited Wesley Brown who won all his three matches, Lloyd Campbell who won the two matches that he played and Jonathan Newnham who blew away his opponent by 8 and 6. Walker Sr. promised to defend the win by the pros, next year.

The pros won 9 of the 12 head-to-head matches to 3 by the amateurs, to end the tournament with 14 points while the amateurs got 8 points overall.

The best performance from the amateurs came from Sebert Walker Jr. who defeated Michael Rowe by 5 and 4. He was 4-up after just nine holes. Justin Burrowes over powered Kevin Nedrick by 3 and 2. The other win for the amateurs went to John O’Donoghue over Allan Graham 1-up after going all the way to the final hole.

Rocco Lopez, the only junior in the tournament lost to Orville Christie 2 and 1. The other three amateurs to lose their matches were Shamar Wilson 1-up to Martin Butt, Tommy Lee 4 and 3 to Lloyd Campbell and Dr. Mark Newnham 2 and 1 to Kevin McDonald.

Sean Morris, captain of the amateur team said “I am very disappointed that we did not win the inaugural staging of the Rose Cup. We came out flat this morning. I personally came out flat this morning. I had a couple reports that we were down in a couple of the matches and it kind of fed into my game a little bit because I became a little more concerned cause the way I had planned it in picking the guys going out was that we wanted to at worst be even through 6 matches and I believe we were up in only one or two. The team itself played well, not well enough obviously because we lost to the professionals.”

Sheree Rose, daughter of Seymour Rose who represented Jamaica for over 50 years, had high praises for the tournament “yes, it really came off as a wonderful success and if he was personally here he would be so proud. I want to say a big thank you to all the organizers and all the sponsors.”

Major Desmon Brown, co-chair of the organizing committee was also pleased “like everything else its difficult but fortunately I had a good partner in Sean Morris. He did a lot of the work. At first I was a little discouraged and he said no we had to have it and once we made that decision both of us put our heads together. We got some sponsors and both teams pitched in and I am really impressed. The golf, yesterday was excellent and today very, very good. Its a good start and I think that next year will be even bigger and better.”

The Rose Cup was played at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine. It was sponsored by Mayberry Investments (title sponsor), SDF (special sponsor), gold sponsors – Body Forte, Cafe Blue; bronze sponsor – Grab and Go; hole sponsors – Sterling Asset Management, Versachem International, Karnak Construction, Billy Craig Insurance, Fontana Pharmacy, Fidelity Motors, Twin Gates Dental Centre, Port of Call Duty Free and water sponsor WATA.