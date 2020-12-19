Promoters pull plug on Sting’s Virtual Staging

Promoters Sting have cancelled this year’s virtual comeback staging.

Lead promoter Isaiah Laing had announced in August that with entertainment events going online, he felt it was the perfect opportunity for Sting to make its long-awaited return.

However, he has now decided to pull the plug, insisting that he wants to present a show the audience deserves.

He listed artiste fees and funds for a quality production among the reasons for the decision.

Sting fans will instead be treated to a special production that will look back at some of the event’s best moments and will include a panel of artistes.

It will also include past performers.