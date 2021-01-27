Promoters call for dialogue with Gov’t on the return of Entertainment Events
Chairman of Dream Entertainment Kamal Bankay, says event organisers are willing to adhere to government guidelines, once the sector reopens.
A hold has been put on events since last year, in an effort to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.
As a result, the sector has been dealt a severe blow.
Bankay, in an interview, notes that players within the sector can work with the Government to develop new guidelines, based on a proposal he submitted to the relevant ministries on Monday.
