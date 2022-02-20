Promoter “Toto British” Shot Dead in Clarendon

The May Pen Police in Clarendon are investigating the death of a businessman and the wounding of a female in the Berbie district on Friday night, January 18.

Dead is Ian Ellington, also known as ‘Toto British’ of Hunts Pen, in the parish. Ellington is a popular promoter who had in recent times worked with dancehall entertainers such as “Spice”, “Dexta Daps” and Intense”. He is also the owner of British Bling Transport Rental.

According to reports, explosions were heard at 11:15 p.m., and the police were summoned.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, Ellington was discovered slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. The female was shot in the leg while attempting to flee.

Ellington and the injured woman were rushed to hospital, where Ellington was pronounced dead.