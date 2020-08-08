Promoter among 41 People Charged for Breaching Disaster Risk Management Act

A party promoter was among 41 people arrested in St. Catherine for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

According to an official release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), this comes after an unauthorized ‘dance’ was held on St. John’s Road shortly after midnight this year.

The release further read, “Reports are that between 12:12 a.m. and 1:0 a.m., the patrons were seen  at a party and warned however, did not comply. They were subsequently arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine parish court on Friday, October 23. The police continue to implore persons to obey all orders issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, as the orders are in place to promote safety of all persons.”

The last coronavirus update revealed 30 new cases, after the island was experiencing low figures for some weeks. The Prime Minister has warned that there will be harsher strategies implemented to alleviate the numbers.

Jamaica’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 958. Twelve people have so far died.

