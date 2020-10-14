Promise kept: TBL eliminates permit backlog

Kingston, Jamaica: Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, has
delivered on a commitment to clear the import/export permit backlog at the Trade Board Limited
(TBL) by Friday, October 9, 2020.
Earlier this month, Minister Shaw issued a directive for the Trade Board Limited to move swiftly
to clear the permit backlog which was due in part to hiccups related to the start-up of the
Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) Portal.
According to Minister Shaw, “the Government of Jamaica remains committed to improving
business efficiency for which e-trade is an important feature”. He believes that “the measures
put in place at the Trade Board Limited will enable faster processing of licences and permits,
and decreased costs due to a reduction in delays and much greater predictability”.
Minister Shaw says importers and exporters have been reporting a shorter turnaround time for
the processing of permits.
Six thousand, six hundred and eight (6,608) permits have been approved through JSWIFT
since its inception on June 22, 2020.
