Prominent Ugandan Businessman/Politician Being Investigated for Aggravated Defilement

A prominent real estate and fuel dealer in Kisoro District named Ndikuyezi Ramathan is being investigated by the Directorate of CID after he allegedly defiled a 17-year-old senior three student, impregnated her and paid for an abortion.

Facts gathered by police indicate that during the COVID lockdown, the victim approached the suspect for a job at his petrol station. The suspect instead promised her a job in his estate business.

It is during one of the inspections of his estate business, that they got involved and started a love affair until April 2022, when the victim realised she was pregnant and tried to abort secretly, with the help of a medical person in Kisoro.

Due to much fear for her parents, the victim left for Kampala and got a job as a maid at Musawo’s in Bukasa. She however, developed complications and was rushed to Quatum Medical Facility, where it was established that the fetus was still stuck in her womb.

The victim was transferred to Nsambya Hospital for better treatment.

Although the victim claims she is 19, her parents claim she is 17 years.

“We are treating the matter as a priority and will ensure the rights of the victim are protected. What she has endured is painful and our team of counsellors are handling her with sensitivity and respect. We want to thank the parents for the courage they took to report the matter to police, the fact that the suspect is a prominent businessman who wields power and influence in Kisoro. It will lead other victimised parents to stand-up to abusers, who victimise their children,” Police Spokesman Fred Enanga says.

“We applaud the officers from the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Department, CID KMP and Kisoro Territorial Police for taking aggressive action to thoroughly investigate the disturbing allegations. They are pursuing all venues, including DNA and other scientific tests against the samples taken from the suspect and the victim,” he added.

The Police urged the public in Kigezi Region not to rush to judgement until the DPP gives a legal opinion.