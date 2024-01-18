Prominent Law Firm Paralegal Fatally Shot in Ambush on Washington Boulevard

A paralegal from a prominent Kingston law firm, identified as 63-year-old Sandra Risden, was fatally shot while driving along Washington Boulevard in St. Andrew on Thursday.
Ms. Risden, associated with the law firm Nunes, Scholefield, DeLeon & Company, fell victim to an ambush by two men on a JAMCO motorcycle at the intersection of Ziadie Gardens and Washington Boulevard shortly before 7pm.
Preliminary reports suggest that the assailants fired upon Ms. Risden from the motorcycle, resulting in her being rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
This remains a developing story, and further updates will be provided.