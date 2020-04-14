Producer Sting International Hits Out at New Shaggy ‘Re-Recordings’ 

Record Producer Sting International who’s known for production work with reggae artist Shaggy has distanced himself from re-recordings of a number of his former hit productions

Sting International has worked on hits such as the #1 Angel, It Wasn’t Me, Boombastic, Oh Carolina, Big Up and more.

In a social media post, he notes that he has zero involvement in the project.  He said -quote-“I have removed myself from any involvement from the artiste since March 2018..and that any production heard after that date has none of his involvement”.

He also said that “These remake attempts were released against his wishes”…noting that this has gone too far..

He also said that “He doesn’t do desperate move and never will especially when his legacy would be at risk of devaluation“.

A lot of persons in the comments expressed shock and disappointment that this has happened..some even calling the re-recordings “Garbage“.

