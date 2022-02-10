Producer Sean Powell Wants to help Entertainers in Western Jamaica

Producer Sean Powell has one big dream for his new musical career as a producer. His dream is to be one of Jamaica’s biggest record producers. At the moment, he began to fulfill his dreams in the production department. This is with his record label name Dzzyaad.

Powell is currently recording artistes from his community in the parish of Hanover and also in St. James. The three artistes that he has recorded on his label are YGunz with his song called ‘Whine’, DJ Ico with a song called People Fi Dead and female artiste Apple Berry with her version called ‘Ride It’.

The former Rusea’s High School student has been harboring the thoughts long ago to be a producer and hope one day in the near future, he can acquire a Grammy album. “I really want to help the young youths who have the musical talents, but don’t have the finance to back themselves, so I will do my best and try get them recorded”, said Powell.