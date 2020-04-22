Producer Says Some Dancehall Artistes Get Too Hype & Forget Their Roots

It is not uncommon for dancehall artistes to part ways with management or leave a recording label. However, one producer is saying several artistes tend to do so when they are either unsatisfied with the level they are at or think they have outgrown their roots; prematurely making a decision that may not augur well for them.

Sanjay Pennant more popularly known as Freeze, the force behind Brain Freeze Records, has been in the music industry for more than 20 years, 10 of which he says have been dedicated to officially producing, composing, writing and recording.

He says the dancehall industry is not easy, yet is saturated with several persons who are not hungry enough for the win.

“There is a lack of humility and militancy… People burning bridges and forgetting where it started… Artiste haffi remember fi always be hungry. If you love music you have always remember to be consistent with quality and not just quantity and that’s where they fail… You will see a producer work with an Artiste and when them buss them burn the bridge and start this hype life”, he told DancehallMag.

He said most times artistes risk producing quality and compromise on versatility when they get caught up in the hype.

Freeze says he is privileged to have worked with some talented, dedicated artistes. He said, “I normally just tell people to name the artiste and I will tell you if I have worked with them because I have worked with so many…We talking about people like Masicka, Alkaline, built riddims and mixed songs for most of these artiste, worked with Jahmiel, Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Charly Black, AceGawd – I recorded his hits Mark X and Knocka”.

The all-rounder said he is now learning the art of marketing and opening doors for even greater successes. “The pandemic kinda slow up things but me nah mek it slow me up. I was able to shoot a music video for a single Rich Life before the outbreak, myself and two other artistes…We have a juggling weh we a deal wid now and a new riddim weh we ago drop soon”.

His passion for music was realized back in high School and church where he had several opportunities to display his talent.

Source: Dancehallmag