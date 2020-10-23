Producer Dunw3ll receives Gold plaque for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Fever’

Music producer Dunw3ll has received his gold certification plaque from the RIAA for Vybz Kartel’s hit single, Fever.

He showed his achievement in an Instagram post. “Rough year, but we grateful everyday #gold,” he captioned.

A Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gold certification means a record has sold at least 500,000 units.

Fever, featured on Kartel’s 2016 album King of the Dancehall, earned its gold certification earlier this year in February.

The song has been viewed more than 47 million times on YouTube, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart when it premiered four years ago.

