Producer Bobby Digital has died

Producer Bobby Digital has died
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Renowned Music Producer Bobby Digital has died.

He was 59 years old.

Bobby Digital reportedly died this morning (May 22) at the University Hospital Of the West Indies after ailing for some time.

Bobby Digital, real name Robert Dixon, was of Jamaica’s first producers to experiment with digital rhythms in the 1980s.

He’s  produced Sizzla’s 1997 studio album, ‘Black Woman and Child.’ To date, this title track remains one of the most successful reggae hits.

Other hits produced by Bobby Digital include, ‘Till I’m Laid to Rest’ by Buju Banton, Cocoa Tea and Admiral Tibet’s ‘Serious Times,’ and Garnet Silk’s ‘It’s Growing.’

Bobby Digital also produced a number of hits for Shabba Ranks including, ‘Peenie Peenie’ in the 80s, ‘Just Reality,’ ‘Live Blanket,’ and ‘Wicked In A Bed.’

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....