Renowned Music Producer Bobby Digital has died.



He was 59 years old.

Bobby Digital reportedly died this morning (May 22) at the University Hospital Of the West Indies after ailing for some time.

Bobby Digital, real name Robert Dixon, was of Jamaica’s first producers to experiment with digital rhythms in the 1980s.

He’s produced Sizzla’s 1997 studio album, ‘Black Woman and Child.’ To date, this title track remains one of the most successful reggae hits.

Other hits produced by Bobby Digital include, ‘Till I’m Laid to Rest’ by Buju Banton, Cocoa Tea and Admiral Tibet’s ‘Serious Times,’ and Garnet Silk’s ‘It’s Growing.’

Bobby Digital also produced a number of hits for Shabba Ranks including, ‘Peenie Peenie’ in the 80s, ‘Just Reality,’ ‘Live Blanket,’ and ‘Wicked In A Bed.’