Probe into St Catherine double murder

Jamaica News: Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man and a woman on London Avenue, Penn Way, Waterford in St. Catherine on Thursday, October 1.

Dead are 24-year-old Keyshawn Thomas, otherwise called ‘Raheem’ of Poinsettia Way, Braeton and 39-year-old Zanisha McKenzie, a vendor of London Ave, Passagefort, both in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:20 p.m., Thomas and McKenzie were at a shop when they were pounced upon by two armed men, who opened fire hitting them several times. The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.