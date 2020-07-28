Proactive Steps Taken By Sandals To Protect Guests

Jamaica News: The Sandals Resorts International chain has taken proactive steps to enhance and revamp all operational protocols, to ensure a consistently safe environment for guests and staff.

This was noted by Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sandals Resorts International, Shawn DaCosta, as he addressed team members and media practitioners following a tour of the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in St. Ann, on July 22.

He said the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had not only brought tourism to a standstill but has now forced all stakeholders to confront the reality that there has to be an alteration or change in their modus operandi while trying to do business in a world that might never be the same again.

Mr. DaCosta said it is against this background that Sandals has developed a document, titled ‘Sandals Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness [Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Protocol: COVID-19]’, to ensure that guests, team members and stakeholders understand their role in mitigating further spread of COVID-19.

“This document is intended to provide practical information on the preventive measures of communicable diseases for those working in the hospitality sector,” he explained.

“Each team member has the responsibility to understand these protocols and to take due care of themselves and the guests in accordance to what has been laid down in this document. These enhanced protocols will ensure that all control points within the operation are considered and that infectious disease protocols are also incorporated,” he added.

The Sandals COO said that the chain religiously monitors developments of viruses like the COVID-19 each day and assesses updates shared by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the local Ministry of Health in each country where there is a Sandals Resort.

He pointed out that Sandals has also developed and adopted a control point approach to prevent the spread of communicable diseases such as COVID-19, adding that “this approach critically dissects the operation, ensuring all control points and possible sources of infection are included”.

Mr. DaCosta said that the control points include but are not limited to Guest Transfer, Gate Access, Cost Control, Food and Beverage, Public Relations, Sales, Weddings, Housekeeping and Laundry, Activities, and Landscaping and Maintenance.

“At our airport lounge, complimentary face masks will be issued to guests on arrival. The Sandals Lounge is to be cleaned and disinfected every 30 minutes throughout the daily operations. All team members will wear a mask while on duty, including drivers. Face shield is to be worn by team members of the airport lounge,” he said.

Mr. DaCosta pointed out that additional sanitising stations for guests and team members will be installed in the lounge. In addition to wearing masks, taggers handling bags must also wear gloves and wash hands regularly.

“All luggage porters are to wear masks and gloves, while all hard surfaces will be disinfected every hour throughout the daily operation. Restrooms and food areas inside the lounge will be cleaned and disinfected every hour on the hour,” he noted.

Mr. DaCosta added that only effective prevention and control of communicable diseases in hotels can safeguard the health of guests and staff.

Source: JIS News