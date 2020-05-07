Privileged Miley Cyrus has ‘no idea’ what the coronavirus pandemic is like

Miley Cyrus admitted her privilege as a celebrity has sheltered her from how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyday people.

“I know I’m in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else’s in my country and around the world,” she told WSJ. magazine. “My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

Cyrus, 27, speculated that some celebrities have said no to appearing on her Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded,” because of their privilege.

“I’m sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience,” she said. “Because it just doesn’t compare.”

The “Malibu” singer launched the program to connect with people while they’re stuck at home and said she’s continuously surprised by who responds to her Instagram DMs and who ignores her.

“I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs! This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years,” Cyrus explained. “I ended up thinking, ‘S–t, I might as well send one to Reese Witherspoon. She’s probably not going to answer, but OK.’ And then she answered and said she would love to give me a couple minutes.

“I get some messages that say ‘seen’ [and no response], which I guess is a no,” she continued, “and then I’ll send a smiley face emoji for like 10 days in a row.”

