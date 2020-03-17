Private Sector Development amid Coronavirus breakout

Jamaica News: With Jamaican now recording 12 COVID-19 cases, the private sector of Jamaica has been making moves to ensure the safety of clients, business health and staffing. Mckoy’s News has collected a few quick highlights.

1. Patients seek consultation from Doctors via virtual assistance

2. National Commercial bank outlines distance customers should keep within waiting in line via blue tape.

3. Jamaican National Bank to suspend some fees

4. UDC to close down its sites—Dunn’s River, Reach Falls, Green Grotto Caves, etc.