Jamaica News: Marketing Research and Insight agency Blue Dot will be handing over $250,000 to Crime Stop today to assist with the investigation into Jasmine Dean’s disappearance.

After an emotional interview by Lloyd Deen, the father of the missing University of the West Indies, Mona student, over the radio, the Founder and CEO Larren Peart stated he was forced to act.

Peart noted that the offering is a reward for information on her whereabouts, the Blue Dot CEO said the aim is to raise $1 million. On Sunday, he tweeted, saying that they have raised $350,000 so far.

At the same time, Peart explained that the remaining balance, as well as additional monies raised, will be used to place advertisements on multiple platforms about the visually impaired student’s disappearance and the reward for information.

He said the initiative is in collaboration with The University of the West Indies and Crime Stop, and he is hoping that corporate Jamaica will come on-board.