Private funeral for footballer Fabian Lawrence Sunday April 26

DaCosta Cup superstar Fabian Lawrence aka ‘Pirate’ will be laid to rest today Sunday, April 26. Lawrence who brought much joy to football fans in the 90s while playing for the historic Rusea’s High school team was shot and killed along Orange Street on Tuesday, January 21. During his time playing for Rusea’s he had the distinction of winning four schoolboy titles. He then went on to represented Defenders, African United, and Seba United. He is also called Nando by his family.

The funeral service will be a private one at the Pye River cemetery in Montego Bay, where his mother Heavy Perry was laid to rest more than three decades ago. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the family cannot allow a large gathering but plan on having a memorial church service at a later date. He leaves wife Carla, two daughters Stacy and Karen.

Fabian Lawrence shows a newspaper article about which he was not pleased.

News and Photo by Alan Lewin