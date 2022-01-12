‘Private’ and Teenage Girlfriend Murdered in Roehampton

A man said to be a crime producer and his teenage girlfriend were shot and killed by gunmen in Roehampton community, St James, on Wednesday morning, January 12.

They have been identified as 15-year-old Tori-Ann Reid, and Oshane Spence, otherwise called ‘Private’ also of Rohampton community.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 2:00 am, Reid and Spence were at home in bed, when men armed with guns travelled to the house, and kicked open a back door to the dwelling.

The gunmen then entered the bedroom, followed by which they opened fire, killing Spence and Reid on the spot.

Investigations are presently on the way at the murder scene.