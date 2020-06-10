Prisons Get Aid for Fighting COVID-19

Three power washers and four mist blowers were this morning presented to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) by Digicel Foundation. The donation is said to be valued at $680,000.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, on behalf of DCS, welcomed the donation. The DCS is responsible for the island’s prisons or correctional facilities.

Mr Samuda said the donations will aid the DCS with fumigation and boost the standard of cleanliness within correctional facilities to safeguard the health and wellness of its population.

Senator Samuda said the foundation has committed to providing materials to be used in several rehabilitation projects that generally involve education, art and craft, woodwork and agro-processing. “We are grateful for Digicel Foundation’s contribution and we look forward to their continued partnership, as we continue to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at the Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels, pointed out that Operation Sanitise, Advocate, Feed and Enable (SAFE) Mode.

began in March, and forms a crucial part of the Foundation’s drive to aid vulnerable, displaced and needy persons, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.