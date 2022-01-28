Prisons Get 500 Self-Testing Kits

Control measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the island’s prisons have been strengthened, with the Ministry of National Security handing over 500 self-testing kits.

Speaking at the ceremony, held today (January 27), Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, said along with adhering to the prevention and control measures, the kits will play a big role in preventing the spread of the virus.

“This will go a far way… it will be a significant aid in your efforts, your fight and response against COVID-19 with your correctional facilities,” the State Minister told the ceremony, held at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

He said staff members at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) have done “commendable” work to control the virus, adding that there are 94 active cases in the inmate population; 498 of them have recovered, while there are 24 staff members who are out with the infection, and 421 have recovered.

Mr. Mayne also reported that work is ongoing to improve the health of inmates, and to facilitate rehabilitation across the system, “so that they can become productive citizens when they exit the correctional facilities.”

Meanwhile, Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Shauna Trowers, said over the past two years, the correctional staff have “worked tirelessly” to ensure safety at the institutions, and the kits will assist with “effective management” of the pandemic in the prisons.

For her part, Director of Medical Services at the DCS, Dr. Donna Michelle Royer-Powe, said the donation will assist in protecting inmates and staff, as they can now do “rapid testing” once persons are suspected of carrying the virus.