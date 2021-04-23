Prisoner Who Shot and Injured Policeman after Escaping from Chest Hospital, Plead Guilty in Court

The St Andrew police have reported that 31-year-old Ricardo Richards, the prisoner who shot and injured a police officer, after he pulled a daring escape from the chest hospital, on March 12, pleaded guilty, when he appeared in court on Thursday, April 22.

Richards is to return to court on June 18, for sentencing on charges of robbery with Aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, and wounding with intent.

He is also scheduled to return to court on May 17, to answer to previous charges of Illegal Possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent.

Reports are that Richards was taken to the Chest Hospital to be treated, but as soon as the handcuffs were unlocked, he attacked the officer, disarm him, and shot him, before making his escape.

The officer was treated at hospital and admitted, while the escaped prisoner was recaptured a week later at a Guest House, in St Andrew.