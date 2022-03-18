Prisoner Found Hanging in Cell at Morant Bay Police Station

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is now probing the circumstances which led to the death of an inmate, who was found hanging from his cell at the Morant Bay Police station lock-up in St Thomas, on Wednesday, March 16.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Stephen Anderson of Airy Castle in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:15 pm, a station guard was carrying out routine checks at the station when he discovered Anderson’s body, which was hanging from the grill of his holding cell by his shirt.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anderson is said to have been picked up on suspicion of rape, and malicious communication with the use of a computer.

 

