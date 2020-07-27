Prisoner Escapes While Under Police Guard At Hospital

A prisoner who escaped custody from the Kingston Public Hospital on Sunday, July 26, is still on the run.

He is 38-year-old Clifton Craig a labourer of 7 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that shortly after 4 o’clock Sunday morning,

it was discovered Craig was missing from the hospital where he was under police guard.  Craig was in custody for wounding with intent and was at the facility for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in the recapture of Clifton Craig, to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station. Citizens are being reminded that it is an offence to harbourer fugitives.

