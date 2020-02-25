Prisoner And Five Others Injured As Taxi, Police Car Crash in Kingston

A prisoner who was being transported to court in a police service vehicle, was among six persons injured in a crash in downtown Kingston this afternoon.

The inmate was being transported from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

According to reports, a Toyota Probox slammed into the police car at the intersection of Harbour and Pechon streets.

The two cops who were escorting the prisoner, the driver of the taxi, as well as two female passengers were also injured.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

from Jamaica Star