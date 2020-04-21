Principal Charged for Sexually Assaulting Daughter

A school principal has been arrested in the Corporate Area for the alleged sexual abuse of his teenage daughter.

Senior Superintendent of Police Charmaine Shand, in charge of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), has confirmed the arrest of a principal who was subsequently charged for cruelty to a child and grievous sexual assault. He was arrested March 10.

The accused was granted bail and is booked to reappear in court on Friday, April 24, 2020. The accused name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

The teenager had reported the incident to the guidance department at her high school and they called the police. It was not known how long the abuse was taking place and where it happened.

The child has been placed in state care pending further investigations.

No report has been made to the Ministry of Education.