Prince Henry and Meghan May Forfeit $21 Million Pound Allowance to “Step Back” from the Royal Family Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan have decided that they no longer want to carry on their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family and instead plan to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website crashed due to heavy traffic after the announcement that the couple intends to adjust their “working model” and declared independence from Britain’s tabloids and the Royal Rota system which includes The Daily Express, The Daily Mail, The Daily Mirror, The Evening Standard, The Telegraph, The Times, The Sun.

The Royal family has responded by saying “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage …. we understand their desire to take a different approach, but there are complicated issues that will take time to work through”

According to the couple’s website, www.sussesroyal.com, their change in media policy is due to “frequent misreporting” from the 40-year-old Rota system or pool that gives British media exclusive coverage of events in the understanding that they will share factual information which is pick up my media outlets worldwide. The British media has been accused of reporting on Meghan in a sexist and racist manner which lead to a lawsuit against certain media outlets in recent years.

Prince Harry made history in 2018 when he married the American mixed-race, previously married Actress. Now fans of the Royal Family are blaming Meghan for the couples’ controversial decision to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom and work towards attaining their financial independence.

The couple stated that they will now focus on their charitable entity such as supporting women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Royal family is funded by the Sovereign Grant and Harry and Meghan’s office is allotted 5% of the funding to cover office expenses the other 95% of their funding is from Prince Charles estate totaling a reported 21 million pounds.