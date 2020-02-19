PRINCE HARRY TWO SUBS TO GO, PLEASE!!! Very Un-Royal Errand Time

PRINCE HARRY TWO SUBS TO GO
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Prince Harry is just fine making runs for his own grub — now that he’s a Royal outsider — because he’s about the only person who smiles this much during errands.

Here’s how the Duke of Sussex spells Sunday fun day — we got this shot of him bolting out of a grocery store on Vancouver Island, where it appears he picked up a couple sandwiches to go. Somebody was hangry — Harry or Meghan Markle — based on his grin.

 

His average Joe transformation continues … Harry rocked a baseball cap, light jacket and some jeans, and wasn’t trying to hide his face. Nothing to see here, just a former heir to the throne picking up sandwiches.
This might have been his last time ordering out as a Royal. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly ordered Harry and Meghan to cease using the word “royal” in their online branding — which royally screws their “Sussex Royal” website and Instagram.

 

Still got a couple sandos to show for it, Harry. Chin up!!
Fun Fact: Sandwiches are named after John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich in 18th Century England. Far as we know, he kept his title. Smart

Source: TMZ

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
PRINCE HARRY TWO SUBS TO GO, PLEASE!!! Very Un-Royal Errand Time
PRINCE HARRY TWO SUBS TO GO, PLEASE!!! Very Un-Royal Errand Time
Portmore Mob Beats Accused After Alleged Sexual Assault Of 6-Y-O; His Sister And Daughter
Portmore Mob Beats Accused After Alleged Sexual Assault Of 6-Y-O; His Sister And Daughter
Woman Believes Demons Killed her Granddaughter
Woman Believes Demons Killed her Granddaughter
Dr. Green The First Person To Cure Cancer Using Nanoparticles
Dr. Green The First Person To Cure Cancer Using Nanoparticles
Peace Maker shot to death in Arnett Gardens
Peace Maker shot to death in Arnett Gardens
Dear Mckoy: My Children Are For My Uncle
Dear Mckoy: My Children Are For My Uncle
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....