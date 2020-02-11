Prince Harry reportedly getting hair-thickening treatment to slow baldness

Prince Harry is worried about the hair on his crown — and has been getting secret treatments for his thinning locks, according to a report.

Worried that he was balding like brother, William, and dad, Charles, the vain royal has had thickening treatment at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in London’s Mayfair, The Sun on Sunday claimed.

He had the work done last year, before Megxit — and experts say the hair on his head now looks visibly thicker, the paper said.

“Harry’s visit caused a real stir,” a source told the paper of the “prestigious” company that also has a Big Apple office on East 52nd St.

“It’s one of the best places in the world. It’s got a whole range of different treatment plans. The richest, most famous and well-connected use it.

“The meeting with Harry went well,” the source insisted.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 38, also had treatment at the hair clinic to look her best before their royal wedding was seen around the world on May 2018, the report claims.

Noting that any treatment “would be very expensive,” the source insisted, “It’s the place to go in London and it’s right in the heart” of one of the UK’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Mayfair.

The exclusive clinic was founded by London hairdresser Philip Kingsley, with its website calling the founder who died aged 86 in 2016, “a true visionary in the world of hair care.”

“Over his celebrated 65-year-career, he treated the hair – and boosted the morale – of thousands of clients, including actors, models, royalty, professional athletes, beauty journalists and TV personalities,” the company claims.

“He was able to provide solutions to the most extreme hair and scalp problems, as well as offering products, advice and regimes for those who simply wanted their hair to look and feel its very best.”

Harry used to mock his brother for his hair loss.

“I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness,” he once said, according to The Sun.

But his own burgeoning bald patch started raised eyebrows in recent years, with experts noting it had seemed to be advancing rapidly following his Windsor Castle wedding and the birth of his son, Archie.

“Fatherhood has definitely not been kind to Prince Harry’s hair,” Dr. Asim Shahmalak from Manchester’s Crown Clinic told The Sun last year.

“Stress is a factor in hair loss so the struggles of combining his royal duties with marriage and becoming a father for the first time may be a reason why his hair is thinning noticeably across the top of his scalp.”

Shahmalak also insisted that there was a “strong baldness gene running through the whole Windsor family.”

“It started with Prince Philip and has now been passed down to Prince Charles and on to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry,” he told The Sun.

The hair-loss expert told The Post last year that Harry could still be saved from “advanced male pattern baldness” — but only with clinical help.

“The only long-term solution to the hair loss that Prince Harry is suffering from is a hair transplant,” Shahmalak told The Post last year.

Harry had not responded to the article, and neither Buckingham Palace nor Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic immediately responded to requests for comment.

Source: Page Six