Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are no longer receiving Any Financial Support’ from Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have achieved their wish to be “financially independent.”

In addition to paying off the US$3 million taxpayer-funded renovation costs to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the couple is not relying on any financial assistance from Harry’s father Prince Charles.

Those close to the couple strenuously denied that Charles was paying for their security costs in the short term since they stepped down as working royals.

They were doing so themselves, but he had been helping with some ongoing living costs since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in March.

That has now ended with their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal announced last week, and they are “no longer receiving any financial support.”

The couple first outlined their wish to be “financially independent” when they announced they were stepping away from being working members of the royal family in January.