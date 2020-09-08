Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are no longer receiving Any Financial Support’ from Prince Charles

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have achieved their wish to be “financially independent.”

In addition to paying off the US$3 million taxpayer-funded renovation costs to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the couple is not relying on any financial assistance from Harry’s father Prince Charles.

Those close to the couple strenuously denied that Charles was paying for their security costs in the short term since they stepped down as working royals.

They were doing so themselves, but he had been helping with some ongoing living costs since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in March.

That has now ended with their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal announced last week, and they are “no longer receiving any financial support.”
 The couple first outlined their wish to be “financially independent” when they announced they were stepping away from being working members of the royal family in January.
Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....