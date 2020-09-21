Prince Charles Says Climate Crisis will Dwarf Effect of COVID-19

Britain’s Prince Charles warned Sunday that a climate change crisis will dwarf the impact of coronavirus, and urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity to act.

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future,” he said.

The comments will be included in a message to be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week in New York today

The heir to the British throne said the environmental “crisis has been with us for far too many years — decried, denigrated and denied”.

“It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The 71-year-old royal, who himself contracted coronavirus in March, has long been a champion for sustainability and action against climate change.