Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Old Harbour police say they have taken one man into custody, in connection with the murder of a policeman’s mother, who was shot and killed by armed men at her home in Old Harbour Glades, on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

The police has withheld the identity of the accused, who they say was a prime suspect in the murder of 57-year-old Laelita Francis, shop keeper of Old Harbour Glades.

Reports by the police are that the female who operated a shop on the premises where she resided, was at her place of business shortly after 12:00 noon, when armed men entered the establishment and shot her multiple times.

The female was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the meanwhile, Mckoy’s News learnt that the son of the deceased woman who is a police officer, was involved in a fatal shooting incident with 24-year-old Danny Grover, otherwise called “Yawney” last week.

It is reported that the officer and Grover got involved in an argument, when Grover allegedly pointed a firearm at him and in defense, Grover was shot to death. A .38 pistol was allegedly taken from the dead man.

Following an investigation, the suspect was apprehended on Friday and questioned in the presence of his lawyer.