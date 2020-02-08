Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Old Harbour police say they have taken one man into custody, in connection with the murder of a policeman’s mother, who was shot and killed by armed men at her home in Old Harbour Glades, on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

The police has withheld the identity of the accused, who they say was a prime suspect in the murder of 57-year-old Laelita Francis, shop keeper of Old Harbour Glades.

Reports by the police are that the female who operated a shop on the premises where she resided, was at her place of business shortly after 12:00 noon, when armed men entered the establishment and shot her multiple times.

The female was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the meanwhile, Mckoy’s News learnt that the son of the deceased woman who is a police officer, was involved in a fatal shooting incident with 24-year-old Danny Grover, otherwise called “Yawney” last week.

It is reported that the officer and Grover got involved in an argument, when Grover allegedly pointed a firearm at him and in defense, Grover was shot to death. A .38 pistol was allegedly taken from the dead man.

Following an investigation, the suspect was apprehended on Friday and questioned in the presence of his lawyer.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody
Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody
Westmoreland Man Stabbed and Chopped his Wife to Death, then Drinks Gramoxone
Westmoreland Man Stabbed and Chopped his Wife to Death, then Drinks Gramoxone
Jamaican calling – Queen B Makosa
Jamaican calling – Queen B Makosa
Jamaican Politicians Debating Whether To Make It Illegal For Men To Call To Women
Jamaican Politicians Debating Whether To Make It Illegal For Men To Call To Women
Dear Editor – Who Killed Allie Jackson
Dear Editor – Who Killed Allie Jackson
Bolt says no way speedy receiver Hill will make Olympic team
Bolt says no way speedy receiver Hill will make Olympic team
Crime: Man ‘filmed himself beating his girlfriend to death’ and then called an Uber to take her to hospital
Crime: Man ‘filmed himself beating his girlfriend to death’ and then called an Uber to take her to hospital
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....