Prime Suspect in Murder of Female Canadian Tourist, Held in Trelawny

A man who investigators say was the prime suspect in the murder of a popular Canadian female events promoter, whose partially decomposed body was discovered last week, inside her room at an apartment complex located in Runaway Bay, St Ann, was apprehended by the Trelawny police, on Wednesday morning.

The Identity of the suspect who is also a popular taxi operator is being withheld, but investigators say he was picked up during a joint operation carried out in Rio Bueno community, in the parish on Wednesday, January 27.

The 33-year-old accused was being sought by the police for questioning in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Latoya Alcindor, of Markham in Ontario, Canada.

Reports by the police are that Ms. Alcindor traveled to Jamaica on December 27, of 2020, where she met the accused man, with whom she allegedly started a relationship.

It is also reported that the suspect was last seen in the company of Ms. Alcindor, prior to the time when her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds inside her rented apartment.

The accused man disappeared immediately after the murder of his girlfriend, and has not been seen up until he was apprehended at a house in Rio Bueno community on Wednesday.