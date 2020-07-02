Prime Minister Hands Over Keys To New Homeowners At SilverSun Estates

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, today (July 1), handed over 50 keys to new homeowners at SilverSun Estates in St. Catherine.

Two hundred of the 1,200 houses in the development have been completed.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Prime Minister said the goal of his Administration is to make homeownership a reality for working Jamaicans, and that there is a commitment to ensure that everyone has a “fair chance” of owning a home and “residing in a secure environment”.

Mr. Holness informed that the National Housing Trust (NHT) is executing a plan to deliver more than 3,000 additional new houses in the parish in five housing developments, at affordable costs.

He noted that in fiscal year 2019/2020, the NHT’s housing budget was $40 billion, the largest in its 43-year history, and for the current financial year, a similar amount will be spent to deliver 6,000 housing solutions, and to facilitate more than 9,400 mortgages.

The Prime Minister told his audience that 200 of the 1,200 units are being allocated to their owners, adding that the NHT will deliver 20,000 housing solutions between April 2020 and March 31, 2023.

SilverSun Estates is being developed under the NHT’s Guaranteed Purchase Programme, which was introduced in November 2018, where private developers are responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance and closing out of the projects.

On completion, the units are made available to the agency’s contributors using NHT financing options, for which they have to be qualified.

“The goal is to leverage the efficiencies within the private sector to deliver housing solutions at lower costs and within faster time frames,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that special arrangements were made for persons with disabilities to access the units.

The completed units, which have been developed by SilverSun Homes Limited, a subsidiary of West Indies Home Contractors Limited (WIHCON), are detached single-storey two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes with living and dining areas, in an open plan design for expansion.

