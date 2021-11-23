Prime Minister Donates Tablets to School in Westmoreland

Prime Minister Andrew Holness visited the Peggy Barry Primary & Infant School in Grange Hill in Westmoreland on Thursday, November 18.

The prime minister along with the Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland, Morland Wilson, donated 30 tablets to the school. The principal Koren Frazer Williams and the acting board chairman Osmond Coote were there to accept the tablets for the students in need.

Additionally, few students were present at the school and gladly accepted the tablets from the prime minister. On behalf of the school student, Asharney Brown expressed her appreciation to the prime minister for donating these tablets.

Mr Holness donated these tablets through his Positive Jamaica Foundation. The Peggy Barry Primary & Infant School currently has a capacity of 192 students.