Prime Minister Donates Tablets to School in Westmoreland

Prime Minister Andrew Holness visited the Peggy Barry Primary & Infant School in Grange Hill in Westmoreland on Thursday, November 18.

The prime minister along with the Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland, Morland Wilson, donated 30 tablets to the school. The principal Koren Frazer Williams and the acting board chairman Osmond Coote were there to accept the tablets for the students in need.

Additionally, few students were present at the school and gladly accepted the tablets from the prime minister. On behalf of the school student, Asharney Brown expressed her appreciation to the prime minister for donating these tablets.

Mr Holness donated these tablets through his Positive Jamaica Foundation. The Peggy Barry Primary & Infant School currently has a capacity of 192 students.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com