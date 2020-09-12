Prime Minister Andrew Holness has completed the naming of his Cabinet, just over a week after his Jamaica Labour Party won a massive 48 to 15 seat victory over the PNP. Here is a full list of the Cabinet. New Slate of Cabinet Ministers Named

Consequent on the General Elections held on September 3, 2020, the Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has today (September 11) announced that the following Ministers and the Attorney General will be appointed. The Cabinet Ministers (other than those already sworn in) and the Attorney General will take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office during a ceremony at King’s House on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. The swearing in ceremony for Ministers of State will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the same venue.

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation

2. Dr Horace Anthony Chang – Deputy Prime Minister and National Security

3. Dr. Nigel Clarke – Finance and the Public Service

4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness

6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development

7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism

9. Robert Montague – Transport and Mining

10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information

11. Delroy Chuck – Justice

12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science and Technology

13. Karl Samuda – Labour and Social Security

14. Floyd Green – Agriculture and Fisheries

15. Audley Shaw – Industry, Investment and Commerce

16. Pearnel Charles Jr. – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change

17. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security

18. Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

19. Aubyn Hill – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

STATE MINISTERS

1. Marsha Smith – Finance and Public Service

2. Leslie Campbell – Senator and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

3. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn – Health and Wellness

4. Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development

5. Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

6. J. C. Hutchinson – Transport and Mining

7. Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information

8. Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security

9. Dr. Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Marlene Malahoo Forte

The appointments reflect the skill sets and experience needed to guide the country on an already established path of recovery and to deliver on the commitments made to the people of Jamaica during the 2020 general election campaign. The Council of Ministers selected also gives the opportunity for youth and new thinking to emerge and have an impact on public policy. Notably, there have been some strategic changes to portfolio areas for greater alignment with key priorities.