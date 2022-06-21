Prime Minister Andrew Holness Departs for Rwanda

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister and his wife the Most Honourable Mrs. Juliet Holness, will depart Jamaica this evening to participate in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prime Minister Holness is accompanied by Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, the Hon. Robert Morgan and other delegation members.

The CHOGM is being held under the theme: Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.

The Prime Minister will be away from the country for the period June 20 to June 27, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, will be in charge of the Government during the Prime Minister’s absence.