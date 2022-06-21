Prime Minister Andrew Holness Departs for Rwanda

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and wife Juliet Holness

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister and his wife the Most Honourable Mrs. Juliet Holness, will depart Jamaica this evening to participate in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prime Minister Holness is accompanied by Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, the Hon. Robert Morgan and other delegation members.

The CHOGM is being held under the theme: Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.

The Prime Minister will be away from the country for the period June 20 to June 27, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, will be in charge of the Government during the Prime Minister’s absence.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com