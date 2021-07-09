Prime Minister Andrew Holness Appointed to Queen’s Privy Council

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been appointed to the Queen’s Privy Council, the British monarch’s highest chamber of advisers.

Jamaica’s Governor General’s office issued a brief media release on Thursday afternoon informing the public of the development.

According to the press statement: “Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.”

The release further stated that the accepted form of address of the Prime Minister shall be ‘The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister.’

Holness will become a member of the exclusive group, which was established more than 500 years ago and is now comprised of senior members of the British clergy, justices of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, as well as some politicians from throughout the Commonwealth.

According to the Institute of Government in the United Kingdom, there is no upper limit to the size of the Privy Council, which now has 715 members, an increase from 320 in 1952.