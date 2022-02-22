“Pretty” Killed in St Elizabeth Road Accident

The driver of a Ford Ranger motor truck has been warned for prosecution, following his involvement in a road accident which claimed the life of another man along the Burnt Savannah main road in the parish on Sunday, February 20.

The deceased has been identified as Wilfred Thomas, otherwise called ‘Pretty’ a labourer of Burton district in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 7:25pm, Thomas was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was hit by the motor truck.

He was assisted to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.