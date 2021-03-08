‘Pressi’ Gunned Down in Kingston

The Kingston police are reporting that a man who was shot and seriously injured by gunmen along Simmonds Park Road, in Kingston 20, on Tuesday, March 3, has succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Oshane Urquhart, otherwise called ‘Pressi’, labourer of 30 Simmonds Park, Kingston 20.

Reports by the St Andrew South police are that about 7:30 pm, Urquhart and a group of men were sitting at a premises located in the vicinity of a shop, along Simmonds Park Road.

While at the location, a group of men drove to the area in a motor vehicle and asked the men if they could get an item to buy from the shop, despite that it is closed.

Before anyone could answer, the men brandished handguns and opened fire, hitting the now deceased. The other men managed to run and escape unhurt.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Urquhart was rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted in critical condition.