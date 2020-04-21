President Trump to Suspend Immigration to US Due to Coronavirus

President Trump said effective immediately that he would temporarily suspend all immigration to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president announced on Monday the drastic measure in a post on his favorite social media platform.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

Trump moved to ban travelers from other countries as the deadly illness continued to spread across the nation.

More than 42,000 people have died from the virus in the United States, making it the most recent epicenter of the global pandemic.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.nypost.com

