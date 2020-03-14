President Trump Tested for Coronavirus

After constant criticisms and backlashes for not getting tested amidst surge in COVID-19 cases, President Trump has finally reported that he got tested yesterday March 13. The

results for the test should be back in about two days.

Calls were made for his testing after reports came that persons he was in contact with at the Mar-a-Lago event in Florida tested positive for the virus.

The Whitehouse spokesperson Judd Deree mentioned that as a safeguarding measure, temperature checks are now being done on any individuals who come in close proximity of the President and Vice-President.